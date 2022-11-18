Bitget increases Protection Fund to $300M to safeguard user's assets after FTX's fall (Di venerdì 18 novembre 2022) HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Leading global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget announces that it will increase its Protection Fund to 300 million USD, in order to provide better Protection and further assurance to crypto users. This is part of Bitget's major efforts in building the trust of the crypto market after FTX's collapse, leaving users with massive losses. The initiatives come along with a 5 million USD Builders' Fund to support FTX users, coupled with the plan to share the Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves, which is under preparation and will soon be released in 30 days. Bitget's Protection Fund was launched in July this year with the objective to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Leading global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget announces that it will increase its Protection Fund to 300 million USD, in order to provide better Protection and further assurance to crypto users. This is part of Bitget's major efforts in building the trust of the crypto market after FTX's collapse, leaving users with massive losses. The initiatives come along with a 5 million USD Builders' Fund to support FTX users, coupled with the plan to share the Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves, which is under preparation and will soon be released in 30 days. Bitget's Protection Fund was launched in July this year with the objective to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Bitget: zero fee per il trading spot e fino a 1 milione di euro in palio Cryptonomist
EU budget for 2023: Council and Parliament reach agreementUtilizziamo i cookie per garantirti la migliore esperienza di navigazione possibile sul sito web del Consiglio. Alcuni cookie servono per ottenere statistiche aggregate sulle visite al sito che ci aiu ...
Bitget increasesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bitget increases