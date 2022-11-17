The Recruit | il trailer della nuova serie Netflix con protagonista Noah Centineo

Netflix ha condiviso il trailer ufficiale di, la serie di spionaggio e azione con protagonista Noah Centineo di prossima uscita. Lo show, composto da otto episodi in totale, sarà disponibile sulla piattaforma dal 16 dicembre. Il ...Netflix ha diffuso in streaming il trailer ufficiale di, nuova serie thriller che vede protagonista Noah Centineo , attualmente in sala nel cinecomic DC Black Adam dove interpreta Atom Smasher, nei panni di un agente della CIA costretto a ...We wish all of the recruits a speedy recovery and we thank everyone who has expressed support and well wishes to our recruit.” A witness, only identified as Joseph, told ABC7 that “the street is ...Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) announced this week it has launched a national search to recruit a new CEO. The current CEO, Aram Benyamin, has accepted another job and will be stepping down at the ...