The Recruit | il trailer della nuova serie Netflix con protagonista Noah Centineo

The Recruit
È stato diffuso il trailer della nuova serie di spionaggio targata Netflix, The Recruit, con protagonista Noah Centineo. Netflix ha condiviso il trailer ufficiale di The Recruit, la serie di spionaggio e azione con protagonista Noah Centineo di prossima uscita. Lo show, composto da otto episodi in totale, sarà disponibile sulla piattaforma dal 16 dicembre. Il trailer della nuova serie Netflix mostra un avvocato della CIA alle prime armi, interpretato da Noah Centineo.
The Recruit: il trailer della nuova serie Netflix con protagonista Noah Centineo

Netflix ha condiviso il trailer ufficiale di The Recruit , la serie di spionaggio e azione con protagonista Noah Centineo di prossima uscita. Lo show, composto da otto episodi in totale, sarà disponibile sulla piattaforma dal 16 dicembre. Il ...

The Recruit: Noah Centineo agente della CIA nella nuova serie Netflix in arrivo

Netflix ha diffuso in streaming il trailer ufficiale di The Recruit , nuova serie thriller che vede protagonista Noah Centineo , attualmente in sala nel cinecomic DC Black Adam dove interpreta Atom Smasher, nei panni di un agente della CIA costretto a ...
