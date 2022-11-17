Soka Gakkai Buddhist Group Promotes Voices of Young Faith Leaders at COP27 (Di giovedì 17 novembre 2022) TOKYO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/
At the COP27 UN Climate Change Conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, the Soka Gakkai International (SGI) has promoted youth participation and reforestation and amplified the call for climate justice expressed by Faith Leaders. Alexandra Masako Goossens-Ishii, SGI representative to the UN, comments, "Although the loss and damage due to climate change is finally higher on the agenda, deep divisions remain on how to address them. I believe Faith communities have a unique moral voice in calling on world Leaders to take the decisions needed to move to a just transition for all humanity, while also embodying a resilient spirit, providing community support and moving towards a just transition at the local level." To counter youth tokenism, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Milano e la Lombardia al centro dei progetti di ACRA con le scuole e giovani per la lotta ai cambiamenti climatici - Milano PostIl progetto Climate Change Claim the Change! di ACRA, sostenuto dai fondi 8 1000 dell'Istituto Buddista Italiano Soka Gakkai, ha avuto l'obiettivo di aumentare la consapevolezza ed il coinvolgimento ...
Alan Sorrenti e il nuovo album "Oltre la zona sicura""Quando il buddismo è entrato nella mia vita nel 1988 ( è membro della Soka Gakkai International, ndr ) uscivo da un momento difficile e ho fatto cambiamenti drastici anche nella mia musica, convinto ...
