Elemental, il trailer del nuovo film Disney – Pixar (Di giovedì 17 novembre 2022) Sono disponibili il primo trailer e il poster del nuovo film Disney e Pixar Elemental, un lungometraggio originale ambientato a Element City, dove gli abitanti di fuoco, acqua, terra e aria vivono insieme. Il film esce nel 2023. Nel video ci viene mostrato uno scorcio di quotidianità di Element City, con la protagonista, Ember – una ragazza di fuoco, nel senso più stretto del termine – che entra in una metropolitana affollata di vari personaggi di acqua, terra, aria. Tutti personaggi molto peculiari, ognuno alle prese con la sua giornata, tra difficoltà e gioie. Alla fine del trailer Ember fa un incontro speciale. Il film introduce Ember, una tenace, acuta e “ardente” giovane donna, la cui amicizia con un ragazzo di nome Wade, ...Leggi su screenworld
