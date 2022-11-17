BATTLEFIELD 2042 STAGIONE 3: ESCALATION, AL VIA IL 22 NOVEMBREECCO IL BUNDLE RITORNO / 2022 DI VALORANT!WILD HEARTS | Il potere dei karakuri Gameplay TrailerGRID LEGENDS - UNA NUOVA ESPANSIONETurtle Beach VelocityOne FlightStick è ora disponibileDune: Spice Wars disponibile su PC Game PassGeForce NOW offre streaming in 4K sulle Smart TV di SamsungLA SEASON 2 DI GUNDAM EVOLUTION ARRIVA IL 29 NOVEMBREBattaglie Della Leggenda: Vendetta Cristallo disponibile ora per ...CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION | Più di un remaster Ultime Blog

Elemental | il trailer del nuovo film Disney – Pixar

Elemental trailer
Elemental, il trailer del nuovo film Disney – Pixar (Di giovedì 17 novembre 2022) Sono disponibili il primo trailer e il poster del nuovo film Disney e Pixar Elemental, un lungometraggio originale ambientato a Element City, dove gli abitanti di fuoco, acqua, terra e aria vivono insieme. Il film esce nel 2023. Nel video ci viene mostrato uno scorcio di quotidianità di Element City, con la protagonista, Ember – una ragazza di fuoco, nel senso più stretto del termine – che entra in una metropolitana affollata di vari personaggi di acqua, terra, aria. Tutti personaggi molto peculiari, ognuno alle prese con la sua giornata, tra difficoltà e gioie.  Alla fine del trailer Ember fa un incontro speciale. Il film introduce Ember, una tenace, acuta e “ardente” giovane donna, la cui amicizia con un ragazzo di nome Wade, ...
