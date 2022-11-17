Da Twitter – Xabi Alonso del Bayer Leverkusen sull’opzione per il Chelsea per richiamare Hudson-Odoi i… (Di giovedì 17 novembre 2022) Xabi Alonso del Bayer Leverkusen sull’opzione per il Chelsea di richiamare Hudson-Odoi a gennaio: “Voglio tenerlo molto. Sono sicuro che resterà fino alla fine della stagione”. #CFC @ManuelVeth “È un giocatore importante per noi”, ha aggiunto Xabi. pic.Twitter.com/gMtRgtwFMT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) 17 novembre 2022 Source by Fabrizio Romano L'articolo proviene da JustCalcio.com. Leggi su justcalcio
Il Salisburgo su Twitter: «Contro il Milan dobbiamo copiare il Toro» Milan News 24
Bundesliga: Maestro Jamal Musiala Guides Bayern Munich Six Points Clear With Win At SchalkeBayern Munich's teenage forward Jamal Musiala laid on two assists to help his side extend their lead atop the table to six points in a 2-0 win away at Schalke on Saturday ...
RB Leipzig Go Second After Win Away At Werder BremenA 2-1 win away at Werder Bremen gave RB Leipzig their ninth victory in their past ten appearances on Saturday. Leipzig took the lead after just 13 minutes through Portugal striker Andre Silva, before ...
