The Fabelmans, Seth Rogen ha fatto piangere Steven Spielberg sul set (Di mercoledì 16 novembre 2022) Seth Rogen ha parlato di The Fabelmans, ammettendo che pensava che sarebbe stato “licenziato” dopo aver fatto piangere Steven Spielberg sul set. “È stato davvero strano ed emozionante“, ha dichiarato l’attore canadese, reclutato dal regista americano per recitare nel suo nuovo film biografico, in cui interpreta un personaggio ispirato allo zio del cineasta. Nel cast dell’opera troviamo anche Michelle Williams e Paul Dano. Ricordando i giorni sul set di The Fabelmans, Seth Rogen ha detto che, dopo aver completato le riprese di una scena, si è rivolto a Steven Spielberg per chiedere un feedback sulla sua performance. “Non sapevo che tipo di feedback avrebbe dato e come sarebbe andata“, ...Leggi su screenworld
Seth Rogen shaved his hairline back for 'The Fabelmans,' but says no one noticed: 'To them I was I just balding'Rogen thought shaving back his hairline for his role in the film was a huge deal until he realized that his friends and family hadn't noticed the change.
