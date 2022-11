OA Sport

...e kickboxing : si parte domenica 13 novembre con Shakeel Phinn vs Vladimir Belujsky e Montana ...Adesanya torna sull'ottagono per sfidare Alex Pereira in UFC 281 nella cornice del Madison ...AIRPORT CITY,, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - OriginGPS , the global market leader in ... OriginGPS lisa.harel@origingps.com Photo: https://.prnewswire.com/media/1947267/ORG600_MK01_OriginGPS. MMA, Israel Adesanya ha perso dopo 3 anni! Pereira Campione del Mondo, cosa cambia per Marvin Vettori Tutti gli scenari ISRAEL ADESANYA’s career could’ve been “ended” by Alex Pereira had referee Marc Goddard not intervened. The Last Stylebender’s dominant reign as middleweight champion ...Israel Adesanya has confirmed the UFC has told him he will get ... Adesanya revealed the UFC has already confirmed he will face Pereira in an immediate title rematch, telling The MMA Hour of his next ...