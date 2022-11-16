David Harbour: felice di poter dire addio a Stranger Things (Di mercoledì 16 novembre 2022) Comicsmovietv. David Harbour ha rilasciato un’intervista per parlare della stagione finale di Stranger Things, la serie tv di successo di Netflix. L’attore, che interpreta Jim Hopper, è apparso veramente felice di poter chiudere questa esperienza lavorativa lunghissima. Ha proprio bisogno di lasciarsi tutto alle spalle, per poter concentrarsi sulle opportunità future. Ecco cosa ha detto Leggi su starwarsnews
David Harbour girerà Thunderbolts e Stranger Things 5 insieme L'attore ha rivelato che, siccome entrambi i progetti si gireranno ad Atlanta, lui farà la spola tra i due
