Sony: aperti i pre-ordini del monitor “INZONE” M3Cyberpunk: Edgerunners riceve una nomination ai The Game Awards 2022Al via FIFA World Cup Daily by HisenseLG LANCIA IL TORNEO LG ULTRAGEAR EU SERVER CLASHIn ospedale dopo il sushi : 12 ricoverati a TarantoParma : Il piccolo Enrico morto dopo il ricovero in ospedaleActive Pack per Meta Quest 2 - Regala il benessere invernaleIL PROSSIMO RAINBOW SIX JÖNKÖPING MAJOR INIZIA IL 21 NOVEMBREX-Plane 12 - trailer e rilascio a DicembrePentiment disponibile su Xbox Game PassUltime Blog

Connect | il trailer e il poster del film Disney+ condivisi da Takashi Miike

Connect trailer
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a screenworld©

zazoom
Commenta
Connect: il trailer e il poster del film Disney+ condivisi da Takashi Miike (Di mercoledì 16 novembre 2022) Il trailer di Connect, la nuovissima produzione Disney+ diretta dal geniale regista giapponese Takashi Miike, è da poco apparso sulla pagina facebook del celebre cineasta. Miike non contento ha pure pubblicato un’accattivante locandina dalle tinte orrorifiche. Connect è una miniserie di 5 episodi girata esclusivamente in Corea del Sud. Operazione cinematografica ormai consueta dalla parti di Tokyo, ricordiamo ad esempio il recente Le buone stelle – Broker di Hirokazu Kore’eda con Song Kang-ho protagonista. Interessante la trama del soggetto scritto da Masaru Nakamura, laddove un aspirante musicista di nome Ha Dong-soo (Jung Hae-in) viene sequestrato da alcuni trafficanti di organi (tema affrontato ad esempio nel meraviglioso The Man from Nowhere). Allo sventurato ...
Leggi su screenworld

Connect: Trailer e poster del k - drama diretto da Takashi Miike

Il 7 dicembre debutterà su Disney+ la serie thriller sud - coreana Connect basata sul webcomic di Shin Dae - ...

Riders Republics: è arrivata la metà della Stagione 4

... Come avete potuto vedere nel trailer durante l'Ubisoft Forward o nel negozio del gioco da qualche ... come Articoli in primo piano, Articoli stagionali, Giocattoli e BMX, Ubisoft Connect e Monete ... Connect: Trailer e poster del k-drama diretto da Takashi Miike  ScreenWEEK - Cinema e Serie TV

Kate Winslet Stars Alongside Daughter Mia Threapleton in First Trailer For Drama ‘I Am Ruth’

The first trailer for “I Am Ruth” – the feature-length drama featuring Kat Winslet acting opposite her real-life daughter Threapleton – has dropped. In the drama, which was ...

'League of Legends' and NERF Connect for Jinx "Fishbones" Blaster

pre-orders for the NERF LMTD blasters are now available at Hasbro Pulse and select retailers with an expected shipping date of December 2023. Take a look at the product trailer below. Elsewhere, LEGO ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Connect trailer
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Connect trailer Connect trailer poster film Disney