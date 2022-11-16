Connect: il trailer e il poster del film Disney+ condivisi da Takashi Miike (Di mercoledì 16 novembre 2022) Il trailer di Connect, la nuovissima produzione Disney+ diretta dal geniale regista giapponese Takashi Miike, è da poco apparso sulla pagina facebook del celebre cineasta. Miike non contento ha pure pubblicato un’accattivante locandina dalle tinte orrorifiche. Connect è una miniserie di 5 episodi girata esclusivamente in Corea del Sud. Operazione cinematografica ormai consueta dalla parti di Tokyo, ricordiamo ad esempio il recente Le buone stelle – Broker di Hirokazu Kore’eda con Song Kang-ho protagonista. Interessante la trama del soggetto scritto da Masaru Nakamura, laddove un aspirante musicista di nome Ha Dong-soo (Jung Hae-in) viene sequestrato da alcuni trafficanti di organi (tema affrontato ad esempio nel meraviglioso The Man from Nowhere). Allo sventurato ...Leggi su screenworld
