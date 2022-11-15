WWE: Akira Tozawa ai saluti? (Di martedì 15 novembre 2022) Nella puntata di questa settimana di Monday Night Raw, Akira Tozawa ha affrontato Baron Corbin sul ring, dopo averlo sistemato a poker. Tozawa ha fatto una gran figura, nonostante la sconfitta. Il giapponese ha fatto parte della divisione Cruiserweight della WWE, prima di essere relegato alle folli rincorse al titolo 24/7 con la stereotipata gimmick da ninja, per nulla apprezzata dai fan. Dopo tanto tempo, il suo ritorno a Raw non era di certo prevedibile, ma potrebbe significare un addio per l’ex campione Cruiserweight. Infatti, Akira Tozawa ha postato su Twitter una foto del suo ring gear, corredata da un laconico ringraziamento: Thank you. pic.twitter.com/92XZsxPmwD— Akira Tozawa (@TozawaAkira) November 15, ...Leggi su zonawrestling
WWE: 'Effective' Superstar teases shock departure after Raw lossWWE fans have been left fearing that Akira Tozawa could be leaving the company after a cryptic tweet he posted last night. Tozawa’s post came after he lost to Baron Corbin on Raw last night in what ...
