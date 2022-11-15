NERF LMTD X LEAGUE OF LEGENDS svelano il nuovo Fishbones di JinxNeed for Speed Unbound fa partnership con Balmain The Sims dà il via alla campagna Spark SomethingLEGO svela il gigantesco nuovo set Tour EiffelROCCAT KONE AIR DISPONIBILECome proteggersi dagli attacchi di phishing?ITALIAN CUP RAINBOW SIXFARMING SIMULATOR 22 PLATINUM EDITION DISPONIBILECall of Duty: Warzone 2.0 | Trailer di lancioBasket: una grande Italia si qualifica per i Mondiali, battuta 85-84 ...Ultime Blog

WWE | Akira Tozawa ai saluti?

WWE Akira
WWE: Akira Tozawa ai saluti? (Di martedì 15 novembre 2022) Nella puntata di questa settimana di Monday Night Raw, Akira Tozawa ha affrontato Baron Corbin sul ring, dopo averlo sistemato a poker. Tozawa ha fatto una gran figura, nonostante la sconfitta. Il giapponese ha fatto parte della divisione Cruiserweight della WWE, prima di essere relegato alle folli rincorse al titolo 24/7 con la stereotipata gimmick da ninja, per nulla apprezzata dai fan. Dopo tanto tempo, il suo ritorno a Raw non era di certo prevedibile, ma potrebbe significare un addio per l’ex campione Cruiserweight. Infatti, Akira Tozawa ha postato su Twitter una foto del suo ring gear, corredata da un laconico ringraziamento: Thank you. pic.twitter.com/92XZsxPmwD— Akira Tozawa (@TozawaAkira) November 15, ...
