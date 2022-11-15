Daewoong Pharmaceutical Surpasses KRW 300 Billion in Q3 Revenue as Nabota Sales Grew by 93% | Leading Overall Growth in Revenue

(Di martedì 15 novembre 2022) SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/Co., Ltd. (CEO Jeon Sengho, Lee Changjae) announced the third-quarter financial results. Standalonefor the third quarter stood at KRW 301.5while operating profit recorded KRW 30.3, representing a year-over-year (YOY) increase of 13.7% and 26.7% respectively, while consolidatedstood at KRW 331.9with operating profit of KRW 30.1(hereinafter,) has exceeded KRW 300in quarterlyfor the first time, thanks to the strong export performance of the ...

15, 2022 /PRNewswire/is a publicly traded South Koreancompany that develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceuticals globally today announced that ...Co., Ltd. achieved 293.8 billion won in sales and 33.6 billion won in operating revenue in the second quarter due to the growth of ethical drugs and Nabota. - A continuous ...Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (CEO Jeon Sengho, Lee Changjae) announced the third-quarter financial results. Standalone revenue for ...HitGen inks research collaboration with Daewoong Pharma focused on DNA-encoded library based drug discovery: Chengdu, China Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 15:00 Hrs [IST] HitGen Inc.