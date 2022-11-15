ITALIAN CUP RAINBOW SIXFARMING SIMULATOR 22 PLATINUM EDITION DISPONIBILECall of Duty: Warzone 2.0 | Trailer di lancioBasket: una grande Italia si qualifica per i Mondiali, battuta 85-84 ...LA COLONNA SONORA DI NEED FOR SPEED UNBOUND CON I TALENTI DELL'HIP-HOPThe Witcher 3: Wild Hunt arriverà a dicembre su nuova generazioneXiaomi: idee tecnologiche da regalare questo NataleTurtle Beach Atom Controller è disponibileTeam Battle arriva su Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELNCSoft annuncia Project LLLUltime Blog

COUR Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Genentech, GSK, and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals to Keynote at Veeva Commercial Summit, Europe (Di martedì 15 novembre 2022) More than 1,000 sales, medical, and marketing innovators gather to share strategies for the future of digital engagement in life sciences BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that leaders from COUR Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Genentech, GSK, and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals will be featured Keynote speakers for the 2022 Veeva Commercial Summit, Europe, taking place November 28-30, 2022 in Madrid. Global life sciences professionals will come together to share how the industry is advancing high-value healthcare professional (HCP) digital engagement and explore the evolving role ...
The opening keynote will feature Malcolm Crooks, chief operating officer at COUR Pharmaceuticals. "As our industry shifts its focus to specialty medicines that necessitate precision engagement with ...

