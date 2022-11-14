The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt arriverà a dicembre su nuova generazioneXiaomi: idee tecnologiche da regalare questo NataleTurtle Beach Atom Controller è disponibileTeam Battle arriva su Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELNCSoft annuncia Project LLLTrust Trezo: il set eco-friendly e super silenziosoTutto sulla Stagione 1 di Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2 e DMZNVIDIA lancia la GeForce RTX 4080Proscenic anticipa il Black Friday e rivela le nuove offerte Tiziano Ferro in lacrime : Da piccolo venivo sempre preso in giroUltime Blog

The Fabelmans | il nuovo trailer ufficiale del film di Steven Spielberg

The Fabelmans
The Fabelmans: il nuovo trailer ufficiale del film di Steven Spielberg (Di lunedì 14 novembre 2022) Ecco il trailer del nuovo film di Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans, che arriverà nelle sale cinematografiche italiane a partire dal 22 dicembre 2022. 01 Distribution ha appena diffuso il nuovo trailer di The Fabelmans: la clip arriva dopo lo straordinario successo di critica e di pubblico che il film di Steven Spielberg ha riscosso all'anteprima mondiale al Toronto International film Festival e all'anteprima nazionale alla Festa del Cinema di Roma e ad Alice nella città. Il breve filmato, presentato da Leone film Group e Rai Cinema, riguarda l'ultimo e attesissimo capolavoro del quattro volte Premio Oscar, che firma la sua pellicola più ...
