OeKB CSD and Montran deliver CSD Issuer Platform to OeKB CSD Clients (Di lunedì 14 novembre 2022) OeKB will provide true end-to-end digitalization to its client segments in Austria via Montran's next-generation solutions VIENNA, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/
OeKB CSD, the Austrian Central Securities Depository, and Montran, a leading provider of capital market software, today announced the successfully completed implementation of the OeKB CSD Issuer Platform: a Platform for the digital management of securities based on Montran's core Central Securities Depository (CSD) solution. Both companies celebrated the successful launch with a go-live event in Vienna. This is a major milestone in the digitalization of custody infrastructure on the Austrian Capital Market, enabled by the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
OeKB CSD, the Austrian Central Securities Depository, and Montran, a leading provider of capital market software, today announced the successfully completed implementation of the OeKB CSD Issuer Platform: a Platform for the digital management of securities based on Montran's core Central Securities Depository (CSD) solution. Both companies celebrated the successful launch with a go-live event in Vienna. This is a major milestone in the digitalization of custody infrastructure on the Austrian Capital Market, enabled by the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Indivior To Acquire Opiant PharmaceuticalsAcquisition Strengthens and Extends Indivior's Position as a Leader in Addiction Treatment Opiant Pipeline Anchored by OPNT003, an Opioid Overdose Treatment with Clinically Demonstrated ...
OeKB CSD and Montran deliver CSD Issuer Platform to OeKB CSD ClientsOeKB CSD, the Austrian Central Securities Depository, and Montran, a leading provider of capital market software, today announced ...
OeKB CSDSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : OeKB CSD