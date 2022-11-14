Xiaomi: idee tecnologiche da regalare questo NataleTurtle Beach Atom Controller è disponibileTeam Battle arriva su Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELNCSoft annuncia Project LLLTrust Trezo: il set eco-friendly e super silenziosoTutto sulla Stagione 1 di Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2 e DMZNVIDIA lancia la GeForce RTX 4080Proscenic anticipa il Black Friday e rivela le nuove offerte Tiziano Ferro in lacrime : Da piccolo venivo sempre preso in giroMARCELL JACOBS ANNUNCIA LA DATA DEL DEBUTTO 2023Ultime Blog

MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS APPOINTS SCOTT M O' NEIL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS APPOINTS SCOTT M. O'NEIL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (Di lunedì 14 novembre 2022) World's second-largest visitor attraction operator moves to its next exciting chapter as the partner of choice for bringing global IP and brands to life LONDON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/

  MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS, Europe's largest and the world's second-largest visitor attraction operator, today announces the appointment of 25-year sports and entertainment industry veteran SCOTT M. O'NEIL as CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, effective 15 November 2022. O'NEIL will be responsible for overseeing the business operations and global growth for MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS across its 147 attractions in 24 countries. O'NEIL's appointment comes following outgoing CEO Nick Varney's decision to retire after 23 ...
KIRKBI's strategic activities include 75% ownership of the LEGO Group and 47.5% ownership of Merlin Entertainments. The company's investment activities also include investments in EPIC Games, ...

