Get Out – Scappa | Jordan Peele | “Molta gente odia me e quel film”

Get Out
Get Out – Scappa, Jordan Peele: “Molta gente odia me e quel film” (Di lunedì 14 novembre 2022) Jordan Peele è consapevole del fatto che Scappa – Get Out è odiato da moltissime persone. Nonostante la carriera del regista nel mondo del cinema abbia avuto inizio soltanto qualche anno fa, il suo percorso è già ricco di premi e riconoscimenti vinti grazie al suo titolo di debutto, a Noi e Nope. In pochissimi anni, Jordan Peele si è trasformata in un household name fondamentale per il mondo hollywoodiano, a cui basta il suo nome per vendere qualsiasi concept a produttori e pubblico. Il filmmaker, però, è consapevole del fatto che non tutti riescono ad amare Scappa – Get Out, che è avvolto persino da un forte odio da parte di alcune persone. Jordan Peele ha dichiarato: “Molte persone ...
