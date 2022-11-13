Dragonflight - il 15 novembre il livestream della patch pre-espansioneIl Comune collabora con Cyclomedia per mappare MilanoArriva iotty Plus e la casa diventa sempre più smart AGGIORNAMENTO EA SPORTS FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 DISPONIBILEI MIXERS SONO I CAMPIONI ITALIANI DEL RED BULL CAMPUS CLUTCHAsh Ketchum diventa campione del mondoPredator League 2022: domenica 13 novembre la finale nazionaleL'espansione Spada e Scudo - Tempesta Argentata del Gioco di Carte ...Tower of Fantasy svela l'aggiornamento CONFOUNDING LABYRINTHIt Takes Two - il negozio è ora attivoUltime Blog

Chelsea ko a Newcastle | l'analisi di Potter VIDEO

Chelsea Newcastle
Chelsea ko a Newcastle: l'analisi di Potter VIDEO (Di domenica 13 novembre 2022) L'allenatore del Chelsea, Potter ha dichiarato dopo la sconfitta con la squadra di Howe: "Newcastle tra i migliori a difendere"....
...00 Liverpool - Southampton 3 - 1 16:00 Nott'm Forest - Crystal Palace 1 - 0 16:00 Tottenham - Leeds United 4 - 3 16:00 West Ham - Leicester 0 - 2 18:30 Newcastle - Chelsea 1 - 0 20:45 Wolves - ...

Alle 18.30 Willock firma la vittoria del Newcastle, che batte il Chelsea (4 sconfitte e un pareggio nelle ultime 5) e vola al terzo posto in classifica. Domenica Brighton - Aston Villa e Fulham - ...
Premier League - L'Arsenal va in fuga ed è a +5 sul Manchester City, Newcastle 3°: crisi nerissima per il Chelsea

PREMIER LEAGUE - Terza sconfitta consecutiva per il Chelsea di Potter che perde anche in casa del Newcastle che, invece, resta saldamente in terza posizione ...

Newcastle-Chelsea 1-0, altra sconfitta per Potter: Willock regala la vittoria ad Howe

Un gol di Willock basta al Newcastle per trionfare contro il Chelsea: Potter continua il suo momento no, Howe si gode il terzo posto ...
