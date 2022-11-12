Dragonflight - il 15 novembre il livestream della patch pre-espansioneIl Comune collabora con Cyclomedia per mappare MilanoArriva iotty Plus e la casa diventa sempre più smart AGGIORNAMENTO EA SPORTS FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 DISPONIBILEI MIXERS SONO I CAMPIONI ITALIANI DEL RED BULL CAMPUS CLUTCHAsh Ketchum diventa campione del mondoPredator League 2022: domenica 13 novembre la finale nazionaleL'espansione Spada e Scudo - Tempesta Argentata del Gioco di Carte ...Tower of Fantasy svela l'aggiornamento CONFOUNDING LABYRINTHIt Takes Two - il negozio è ora attivoUltime Blog

Manchester City ko in casa col Brentford | parla Guardiola VIDEO

Manchester City
Manchester City ko in casa col Brentford: parla Guardiola VIDEO (Di sabato 12 novembre 2022) L'allenatore spagnolo del Manchester City, Pep Guardiola ha dichiarato dopo il ok in casa col Brentford: "Fa male arrivare alla pausa...
Borussia Dortmund: un club 'sorpassa' per Bellingham

Commenta per primo Secondo il Daily Mail il Manchester City ha sorpassato il Liverpool nella corsa al 19enne centrocampista inglese del Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham .

Premier League, 16° giornata: cade il City col Brentford, ok Liverpool e Tottenham

Cade in casa il West Ham, battuto 2 - 0 dal Leicester City, e cade anche il Manchester City, battuto all'Etihad dal Brentford col punteggio di 2 - 1. Ora in campo Newcastle - Chelsea, questa sera ...
Manchester City ko in casa col Brentford: parla Guardiola VIDEO

L'allenatore spagnolo del Manchester City, Pep Guardiola ha dichiarato dopo il ok in casa col Brentford: "Fa male arrivare alla pausa Mondiale con una sconfitta".

Highlights e gol Manchester City - Brentford 1 - 2: Premier League 2022/2023 (VIDEO)

Sport - Premier League 2022/2023 . Cadono gli uomini di Guardiola al minuto 98 , con la rete vincente di Toney. Rimane a secco per questa gara Haaland. Di seguito il video con le azioni salienti ed i ...
