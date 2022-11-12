Manchester City ko in casa col Brentford | parla Guardiola VIDEO

Commenta per primo Secondo il Daily Mail ilha sorpassato il Liverpool nella corsa al 19enne centrocampista inglese del Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham .Cade in casa il West Ham, battuto 2 - 0 dal Leicester, e cade anche il, battuto all'Etihad dal Brentford col punteggio di 2 - 1. Ora in campo Newcastle - Chelsea, questa sera ...L'allenatore spagnolo del Manchester City, Pep Guardiola ha dichiarato dopo il ok in casa col Brentford: "Fa male arrivare alla pausa Mondiale con una sconfitta".Sport - Premier League 2022/2023 . Cadono gli uomini di Guardiola al minuto 98 , con la rete vincente di Toney. Rimane a secco per questa gara Haaland. Di seguito il video con le azioni salienti ed i ...