Earthfirst® Films Receives Home Compostable Film Certifications from TUV Austria

(Di venerdì 11 novembre 2022) Earthfirst® Films Expands Film Options With Certified Home Compostable Print, Sealant and Flow Wrap Films COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Earthfirst® Films added a line of TUV NF T51-800 certified Home Compostable Films to its existing line of industrial Compostable options. PHA in combination with other biopolymers, are engineered for Films with at least 85% new carbon content¹. Available in print, sealant and flow wrap Films, these new options expand End of Life (EOL) environments as well as provide greater accessibility to a larger ...
All Earthfirst Films are FDA compliant for food contact. ¹Percentages are subject to change with any biopolymer formulation changes for film properties For more information on Earthfirst ® ...

All Earthfirst Films are FDA compliant for food contact. ¹Percentages are subject to change with any biopolymer formulation changes for film properties For more information on Earthfirst ® ...
