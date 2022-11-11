Earthfirst® Films Receives Home Compostable Film Certifications from TUV Austria

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 11 novembre 2022)ExpandsOptions With CertifiedPrint, Sealant and Flow WrapCOLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/added a line of TUV NF T51-800 certifiedto its existing line of industrialoptions. PHA in combination with other biopolymers, are engineered forwith at least 85% new carbon content¹. Available in print, sealant and flow wrap, these new options expand End of Life (EOL) environments as well as provide greater accessibility to a larger ...