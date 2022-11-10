NZXT CAM: arriva il supporto a IFTTTSvelato il Fuel Dual Controller Charging Station & Headset Stand per ...In casa MSI è già Black FridaySingles Day: tutte le promozioni firmate Teufel Le gift card digitali GeForce NOW sono il regalo perfettoHERO OF JUSTICE PACK 1 per DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 DisponibileStar Wars: The Old Republic La resa dei conti su Ruhnuk Aggiornamento ...Alexa in Italia compie 4 anniGuida alle Isole dei Draghi: le terre riscoperte di World of WarcraftSTEELRISING: IL NUOVO DLC I SEGRETI DI CAGLIOSTRO È DISPONIBILEUltime Blog

Quantum Leap | Ernie Hudson anticipa viaggi nel futuro per la serie reboot

Quantum Leap, Ernie Hudson anticipa viaggi nel futuro per la serie reboot (Di giovedì 10 novembre 2022) " Leggo i copioni man mano che arrivano e siamo nel bel mezzo di tutto. Credo che scopriremo, si spera, chi o cosa è il responsabile. Come funziona l'idea della fisica quantistica e dei viaggi nel ...
La serie reboot di Quantum Leap è ormai giunto al suo finale di metà stagione, e sembra fare ancora più riferimento al destino di Sam Beckett, ovvero il protagonista dello show originale interpretato da Scott Bakula. ...

L'attore potrebbe aver rivelato che la serie di addentrerà nei viaggi nel futuro e non solo nel passato nei prossimi episodi.
