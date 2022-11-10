Outlaws: Whoopi Goldberg tra i nuovi arrivi nel cast del western firmato Mario Van Peebles (Di giovedì 10 novembre 2022) Il nuovo western di Mario Van Peebles sembra puntare in alto, con l'ingresso nel suo cast di Whoopi Goldberg, Cedric The Entertainer ed Edward James Olmos. Outlaws, il nuovo western scritto, diretto e interpretato da Mario Van Peebles ha ufficialmente terminato la propria produzione in Montana, confermando nel suo cast molti nomi celebri tra cui quello di Whoopi Goldberg. Oltre all'attrice di Ghost, si sono uniti al cast di Outlaws: Cedric the Entertainer, Edward James Olmos, John Carroll Lynch, William Mapother e M. Emmet Walsh. Al centro della storia del film troviamo Chief (Van Peebles), un cowboy rinnegato che ...Leggi su movieplayer
Whoopi Goldberg, Cedric The Entertainer, Edward James Olmos & More Join Quiver Western ‘Outlaws’ Directed By & Starring Mario Van PeeblesEXCLUSIVE: Mario Van Peebles (Power Book III: Raising Kanan) has wrapped production in Montana on Outlaws, a new Western that he wrote, directed and stars in for Quiver. Others joining Van Peebles ...
