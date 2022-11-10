AIRBIQUITY APPOINTS NEW VICE PRESIDENT TO STRENGTHEN PRESENCE IN EUROPE (Di giovedì 10 novembre 2022) Leading Connected Car Company Hires Former VMware and Delphi Automotive Exec To Drive Business Growth and Market Momentum SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
AIRBIQUITY®, a global leader in connected car services, today announced the appointment of Claes Valentin as VICE PRESIDENT EUROPE to service existing customers and continue the company's business expansion in the European region. Valentin brings significant experience in the automotive industry and a proven track record of engaging customers and increasing revenue from previous leadership positions at Delphi Automotive, Aptiv, VMware, ZF Group, and Foretellix to name a few. Valentin will be responsible for leading the company's regional sales and business development efforts with a focus on establishing new
