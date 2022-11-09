Yadea to Electrify the Show with the Unveiling of Two New Models at EICMA 2022 (Di mercoledì 9 novembre 2022) MILAN, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Yadea, the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, is again out in full force at Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori (EICMA), the world's premier event for the motorcycle industry, taking place this year in Milan from November 8 to 13. The company is Showcasing an extended range of innovative products at the event that can help bring consumers a low-carbon lifestyle. In particular, the launch of two brand-new two-wheeler vehicles is catching the attention of many attendees in need of short-distance, green mobility solutions. "It is an absolute honor for Yadea to launch our two new Models in Milan while Showcasing our extensive range of outstanding products," said Zhou Chao, Senior Vice President at ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
EICMA 2022: Yadea to Unveil New Models and Showcase Product Lineup with its Latest TechWith a mission to help people "Electrify Your Life", Yadea continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for humankind. For more information, ...
Yadea Wins Prestigious Sustainability Awards for Carbon Neutrality, Further Inspiring Sustainable TravelWith a mission to help people "Electrify Your Life", Yadea continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for mankind. About the China Brand ... Padana Sviluppo importa Yadea nel mercato italiano Electric Motor News
Yadea to Electrify the Show with the Unveiling of Two New Models at EICMA 2022The two new electric motorcycle models that are beyond users' expectations not only highlight the brand's mission to help people "Electrify Your Life", but also reshape global users' perceptions of ...
Yahoo FinanceYadea, the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, is again out in full force at Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori (EICMA), the world's premier event for the motorcycle ...
