Wanderlust Magazine announces destination & sustainability winners for 2022 Travel Awards at the Tower of London

Wanderlust Magazine announces destination & sustainability winners for 2022 Travel Awards at the Tower of London (Di mercoledì 9 novembre 2022) Costa Rica and Greece win most desirable countries with New Orleans and Dubrovnik crowned Wanderlust readers' favourite cities London, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/

A country known throughout the world for its staggering beauty and for being a leader in sustainability, Costa Rica was crowned Wanderlust readers' Most Desirable Country (Rest of World) for 2022. On Tuesday 8th November, hundreds of the world's foremost Travel leaders convened at the Tower of London for the 21st Wanderlust Travel Awards, presented by legendary Travel broadcaster Simon Reeve. This year, Wanderlust presented a mixture of reader-voted and industry ...
Costa Rica and Greece win most desirable countries with New Orleans and Dubrovnik crowned Wanderlust readers' favourite cities

