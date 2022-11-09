The Walled Off Hotel | sulle orme di Banksy a Betlemme

Leggi su funweek

(Di mercoledì 9 novembre 2022) Bisogna arrivare in Palestina, nel cuore di, per ammirare quella che forse è l’opera più politica di. Non che lo street artist si tiri indietro quando c’è da farsi sentire, ma ilOffè indubbiamente un unicum nel suo genere. È, innanzi tutto, l’con la vista più brutta del mondo. Un titolo a cui la struttura tiene particolarmente e che ben riassume il senso stesso della sua esistenza: l’si trova infatti di fronte alla barriera di separazione israeliana e su di essa affaccia. È la stessa West Bank Barrier che si trascina tuttora dietro numerose controversie. Il muro è infatti considerato dai palestinesi uno strumento di segregazione razziale e non è un caso che, su di esso, ormai vivano i colori di decine di murales di denuncia. Come un novello ...