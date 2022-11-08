Need for Speed Unbound evento Takeover con A$AP RockyMelatonina : Gli effetti benefici sul sonnoMILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS 2022BACK 4 BLOOD - ANNUNCIATO IL DLC “FIUME DI SANGUE”TiMi Studio Group e Capcom al lavoro su un nuovo Monster HunterMaca del Perù : Benefici e ProprietàPuma e Pokémon insieme peruna collezione di scarpe, abbigliamento e ...Hisense e FIFA insieme per FIFA World Cup 2022EA SPORTS - COLONNA SONORA DI FIFA DEGLI ULTIMI 25 ANNIStipendi in rialzo a novembre 2022: ecco le ultime novità per la fine ...Ultime Blog

RETURN TO SEOUL | Anteprima Italiana al Torino Film Festival

RETURN SEOUL
RETURN TO SEOUL: Anteprima Italiana al Torino Film Festival (Di martedì 8 novembre 2022) RETURN TO SEOUL è il secondo lungometraggio del regista Davy Chou, presentato al Festival di Cannes 2022nella sezione Un Certain Regar, sarà presentato in Anteprima Italiana al Torino Film Festival. Dove potremmo vedere “RETURN To SEOUL”? Il Film, prodotto da Aurora Films e co-prodotto da Vandertastic e Frakas Productions, sarà prossimamente su MUBI. Trama RETURN to SEOUL racconta la storia di Freddie (Park Ji-Min), 25 anni, che desiderando riconnettersi con le sue origini torna per la prima volta in Corea del Sud, dove è nata e dove ha vissuto prima di essere stata adottata in Francia. La tenace giovane donna inizia così a cercare i suoi ...
