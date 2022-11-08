RETURN TO SEOUL | Anteprima Italiana al Torino Film Festival

Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily

(Di martedì 8 novembre 2022)TOè il secondo lungometraggio del regista Davy Chou, presentato aldi Cannes 2022nella sezione Un Certain Regar, sarà presentato inal. Dove potremmo vedere “To”? Il, prodotto da Auroras e co-prodotto da Vandertastic e Frakas Productions, sarà prossimamente su MUBI. Tramatoracconta la storia di Freddie (Park Ji-Min), 25 anni, che desiderando riconnettersi con le sue origini torna per la prima volta in Corea del Sud, dove è nata e dove ha vissuto prima di essere stata adottata in Francia. La tenace giovane donna inizia così a cercare i suoi ...