NWA | Nick Aldis ha intenzione di lasciare la federazione!

The Shield Of Wrestling

"Nick has been very open in public about business and I think that's one of the best things about Nick as a brain, a mind, behind the scenes. His goal in rebuilding the company was never to make the ...Nick Aldis and the NWA are reportedly parting ways. Since 2017, Aldis has pretty much served as the face of the promotion in both his on-screen and backstage roles. During a subscriber-only Instagram ...