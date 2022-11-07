Dubai International Financial Centre to host a Global FinTech Summit (Di lunedì 7 novembre 2022) Dubai, UAE, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of DIFC, has announced the launch of the Dubai FinTech Summit, a Global event that will bring together more than 5,000 experts, thought leaders, policymakers and decision-makers in Dubai to discuss how they can shape a new wave of innovation, enterprise and growth for the International Financial industry. To be organised by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Dubai FinTech Summit will take place on 8 and 9 May ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of DIFC, has announced the launch of the Dubai FinTech Summit, a Global event that will bring together more than 5,000 experts, thought leaders, policymakers and decision-makers in Dubai to discuss how they can shape a new wave of innovation, enterprise and growth for the International Financial industry. To be organised by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Dubai FinTech Summit will take place on 8 and 9 May ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Dubai International Financial Centre to host a Global FinTech Summit
Dubai International Financial Centre records strong growth in H1 2022 - reaffirming Dubai's status as a global financial hub
Dubai International Financial Centre records strong growth in H1 2022 - reaffirming Dubai's status as a global financial hub
Avaya, i Partner in primo piano...contact center e delle comunicazioni unificate a Dubai gioca in un certo senso in casa, visto che è proprio nella capitale degli Emirati Arabi Uniti che è basato l'headquarter di Avaya International ,...
Al 'Begin International Education Fair' di Dubai presentata 'Study in Italy' dal console FinocchiaroSi è svolta a Dubai la 2a edizione della International Education Fair. Alla fiera è stata effettuata, in un'apposita sala, la presentazione di "Study in Italy" che ha avuto l'onore di essere introdotta dai saluti ... flydubai si espande ancora. 113 destinazioni in 53 paesi. Bergamo e Cagliari in Italia Italiavola & Travel –
Flydubai incrementa il suo network a 113 destinazioni in 53 paesiLa compagnia aerea con sede a Dubai aggiunge sei destinazioni al suo network con voli per Cagliari, Corfù, Hofuf, Krabi, Milano e Pattaya.
Minor Hotels sbarca a DubaiGroup CEO di Minor International e CEO di Minor Hotels, ha commentato: "Questo progetto offre un'opportunità di visibilità eccezionale al brand NH Collection, che viene portato in una location di ...
Dubai InternationalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Dubai International