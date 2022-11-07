Dubai International Financial Centre to host a Global FinTech Summit

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 7 novembre 2022), UAE, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of DIFC, has announced the launch of the, aevent that will bring together more than 5,000 experts, thought leaders, policymakers and decision-makers into discuss how they can shape a new wave of innovation, enterprise and growth for theindustry. To be organised by the(DIFC),will take place on 8 and 9 May ...