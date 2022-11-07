Ramattra arriverà su Overwatch 2 il 6 dicembreGli eroi di Avatar saranno i Prossimi Epic Crossover di Brawlhalla RED BULL FACTIONS: trionfano i Macko Esports NACON E RIG LANCIANO IL CRASHBACKSWORD ART ONLINE LAST RECOLLECTION TORNERÀ NEL 2023Tutto quello che c'è da sapere su World of Warcraft DragonflightMoto GP: Francesco Bagnaia su Ducati è CAMPIONE DEL MONDO!Escursioni in montagna : Preparativi e consigliMoto GP: Valentino Rossi avverte: “Per Bagnaia situazione non facile”Come tenere lontani i ladri dalla tua casa grazie ai nebbiogeniUltime Blog

Dubai International Financial Centre to host a Global FinTech Summit

Dubai International
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Dubai International Financial Centre to host a Global FinTech Summit (Di lunedì 7 novembre 2022) Dubai, UAE, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of DIFC, has announced the launch of the Dubai FinTech Summit, a Global event that will bring together more than 5,000 experts, thought leaders, policymakers and decision-makers in Dubai to discuss how they can shape a new wave of innovation, enterprise and growth for the International Financial industry. To be organised by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Dubai FinTech Summit will take place on 8 and 9 May ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Avaya, i Partner in primo piano

...contact center e delle comunicazioni unificate a Dubai gioca in un certo senso in casa, visto che è proprio nella capitale degli Emirati Arabi Uniti che è basato l'headquarter di Avaya International ,...

Al 'Begin International Education Fair' di Dubai presentata 'Study in Italy' dal console Finocchiaro

Si è svolta a Dubai la 2a edizione della International Education Fair. Alla fiera è stata effettuata, in un'apposita sala, la presentazione di "Study in Italy" che ha avuto l'onore di essere introdotta dai saluti ... flydubai si espande ancora. 113 destinazioni in 53 paesi. Bergamo e Cagliari in Italia  Italiavola & Travel –

Flydubai incrementa il suo network a 113 destinazioni in 53 paesi

La compagnia aerea con sede a Dubai aggiunge sei destinazioni al suo network con voli per Cagliari, Corfù, Hofuf, Krabi, Milano e Pattaya.

Minor Hotels sbarca a Dubai

Group CEO di Minor International e CEO di Minor Hotels, ha commentato: "Questo progetto offre un'opportunità di visibilità eccezionale al brand NH Collection, che viene portato in una location di ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Dubai International
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Dubai International Dubai International Financial Centre host