China National Silk Museum' s 5th Chinese Costume Festival Connects with Han Clothing Outing Festival in Paris

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 7 novembre 2022) HANGZHOU,, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/The 2022, or Hanfu(the ""), has officially openedthe theme of "Style of Han and Jin Dynasties" on November 5 in Hangzhou,. Hosted by, it's also the first time theis joining handsthe Hanfu community inand connecting fans of Hanfu in Hangzhou andthrough the showcasing of traditionalstyle and culture, as well as sharingstories...