WWE | Drew McIntyre ha combattuto a Crown Jewel nonostante il suo pessimo stato di salute

WWE Drew
WWE: Drew McIntyre ha combattuto a Crown Jewel nonostante il suo pessimo stato di salute (Di domenica 6 novembre 2022) Drew McIntyre è un vero e proprio stakanovista, lo Scottish Warrior ha combattuto nel violento Steel Cage Match contro Karrion Kross in quel di Crown Jewel nonostante il pessimo stato di salute. Le notizie in merito alle condizioni fisiche dell’ex WWE Champion sono state divulgate dal giornalista Mike Johnson del PWInsider. Drew McIntyre era fortemente deciso a combattere Le condizioni fisiche di Drew McIntyre erano pessime a causa di una forte influenza che lo ha colpito negli ultimi giorni. nonostante ciò lo Scottish Warrior non si è tirato indietro ed ha deciso di intraprendere il lungo viaggio per Riad in Arabia Saudita per mettere in ...
