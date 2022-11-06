WWE: Drew McIntyre ha combattuto a Crown Jewel nonostante il suo pessimo stato di salute (Di domenica 6 novembre 2022) Drew McIntyre è un vero e proprio stakanovista, lo Scottish Warrior ha combattuto nel violento Steel Cage Match contro Karrion Kross in quel di Crown Jewel nonostante il pessimo stato di salute. Le notizie in merito alle condizioni fisiche dell’ex WWE Champion sono state divulgate dal giornalista Mike Johnson del PWInsider. Drew McIntyre era fortemente deciso a combattere Le condizioni fisiche di Drew McIntyre erano pessime a causa di una forte influenza che lo ha colpito negli ultimi giorni. nonostante ciò lo Scottish Warrior non si è tirato indietro ed ha deciso di intraprendere il lungo viaggio per Riad in Arabia Saudita per mettere in ...Leggi su zonawrestling
I risultati di WWE Crown Jewel 2022, Roman Reigns sconfigge Logan PaulWWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai battono Alexa Bliss & Asuka (C) Cambio di ... Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre batte Karrion Kross Il wrestler scozzese ottiene finalmente la sua ...
La card di WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns affronta Logan PaulSteel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs Karrion Kross Karrios Kross è tornato in WWE prendendo immediatamente di mira la superstar scozzese. I due si sono affrontati a Extreme Rules in uno Strap Match ...
