Rugby | Leicester Tigers-Selezione Italiana XV 33-19 Azzurri battuti dai campioni d’Inghilterra

Rugby Leicester
Rugby, Leicester Tigers-Selezione Italiana XV 33-19. Azzurri battuti dai campioni d’Inghilterra (Di sabato 5 novembre 2022) Nel Test Match di Rugby giocato oggi a Leicester, in Inghilterra, nello stadio Welford Road, i padroni di casa e campioni d’Inghilterra dei Leicester Tigers hanno battuto la Selezione Italiana XV per 33-19. Gli Azzurri allenati da Alessandro Troncon hanno limitato i danni nella ripresa dopo il 21-5 della prima frazione. TabellinoLeicester, Welford Road – Sabato 5 novembre, ore 14.00 italianeLeicester Tigers v Selezione Italiana XV 33-19 (PT 21-5) Marcatori: PT 2’ m. Pani nt (0-5); 5’ m. Liebenberg, t. Burns (7-5); 12’ m. Watson, t. Burns (12-5); 26’ m. Cracknell, t. Bruns (21-5). ST 60’ m. Manfredi, t. Marin (21-12); 62’ m. Cowan-Dickie, t. Gopperth ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Rugby Leicester
