[FOOTBALL AFFAIRS] Champions: l’oligarchia diventa sempre più stretta (Di sabato 5 novembre 2022) In attesa del sorteggio per gli ottavi di Champions League, in programma lunedì 7 novembre a Nyon, il calcio italiano può sentirsi soddisfatto di aver portato oltre la fase a giorni tre delle sue quattro rappresentanti. Un evento che non si verificava dalla stagione 2020/21, quando a centrare la fase ad eliminazione diretta furono Atalanta, L'articolo FOOTBALL AFFAIRS Champions: l’oligarchia diventa sempre più stretta proviene da Calcio e Finanza.
