Leeds | il CAS respinge il ricorso degli inglesi sul caso Augistin con il Lipsia

TUTTO mercato WEB

Here are the latest Leeds United evening headlines on Friday, 4 November 2022. Cook on Elland Road return Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook has revealed how excited he is at returning to Leeds ...The Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed an appeal by Leeds against a FIFA ruling that had ordered the English club to pay Leipzig 6.7 million euros ($6.6 million) for French forward Jean-Kévin ...