The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me cast trailerIT TAKES TWO VIENE LANCIATO OGGI SU NINTENDO SWITCHTMNT: Shredder's Revenge: Special Ed in arrivo su PS5Logitech G Cloud - data di uscita e prezzoGhostrunner 2 - Svelate la prime immagini della concept artGODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE ora disponibile per i dispositivi mobileLEGO Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker Galactic EditionGTA Online - i membri di GTA+ ricevono gratis il Buckingham ...GTA Online: l'evento dei ColpiCome investire nel solare : affittare o vendere terreni per il ...Ultime Blog

Leeds | il CAS respinge il ricorso degli inglesi sul caso Augistin con il Lipsia

Leeds CAS
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sportface©

zazoom
Commenta
Leeds, il CAS respinge il ricorso degli inglesi sul caso Augistin con il Lipsia (Di venerdì 4 novembre 2022) La Corte Arbitrale dello Sport, CAS, ha respinto il ricorso presentato dal Leeds, in merito al riscatto del calciatore Jean-Kevin Augustin al Lipsia. La Corte ha dunque obbligato il club inglese al pagamento del riscatto pattuito con i tedeschi, non accogliendo la spiegazione dei fatti fornita. Il Leeds infatti sosteneva di non dover pagare il riscatto, per via del prolungamento della stagione 2019/2020 oltre la data di scadenza del 30 giugno causa Covid.   SportFace.
Leggi su sportface
Causa Leeds-Lipsia per il riscatto di Augustin: anche il CAS dà ragione ai tedeschi  TUTTO mercato WEB

Leeds United news with £6m reunion on the cards as Whites hit by Jean-Kevin Augustin blow

Here are the latest Leeds United evening headlines on Friday, 4 November 2022. Cook on Elland Road return Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook has revealed how excited he is at returning to Leeds ...

Leeds loses USD 6.6 million pandemic-caused transfer case with Leipzig

The Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed an appeal by Leeds against a FIFA ruling that had ordered the English club to pay Leipzig 6.7 million euros ($6.6 million) for French forward Jean-Kévin ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Leeds CAS
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Leeds CAS Leeds respinge ricorso degli inglesi