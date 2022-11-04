Leeds, il CAS respinge il ricorso degli inglesi sul caso Augistin con il Lipsia (Di venerdì 4 novembre 2022) La Corte Arbitrale dello Sport, CAS, ha respinto il ricorso presentato dal Leeds, in merito al riscatto del calciatore Jean-Kevin Augustin al Lipsia. La Corte ha dunque obbligato il club inglese al pagamento del riscatto pattuito con i tedeschi, non accogliendo la spiegazione dei fatti fornita. Il Leeds infatti sosteneva di non dover pagare il riscatto, per via del prolungamento della stagione 2019/2020 oltre la data di scadenza del 30 giugno causa Covid. SportFace. Leggi su sportface
Causa Leeds-Lipsia per il riscatto di Augustin: anche il CAS dà ragione ai tedeschi TUTTO mercato WEB
Leeds United news with £6m reunion on the cards as Whites hit by Jean-Kevin Augustin blowHere are the latest Leeds United evening headlines on Friday, 4 November 2022. Cook on Elland Road return Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook has revealed how excited he is at returning to Leeds ...
Leeds loses USD 6.6 million pandemic-caused transfer case with LeipzigThe Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed an appeal by Leeds against a FIFA ruling that had ordered the English club to pay Leipzig 6.7 million euros ($6.6 million) for French forward Jean-Kévin ...
Leeds CASSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Leeds CAS