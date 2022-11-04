Detective Knight | Redemption | il trailer dell’ultimo film con Bruce Willis

Leggi su screenworld

(Di venerdì 4 novembre 2022) È uscito ildi, il secondo capitolo della trilogia thriller di. All’inizio di quest’anno,ha annunciato il suo ritiro dalla recitazione dopo una diagnosi di afasia. Quindi, oltre a offrirci una trilogia diricca di azione, la serie difunge anche da congedo ufficiale, per la star.sarà unaction ambientato nel periodo natalizio. Il nuovomostra come il) rimanga in custodia dopo gli eventi del primo. In...