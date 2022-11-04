Detective Knight: Redemption, il trailer dell’ultimo film con Bruce Willis (Di venerdì 4 novembre 2022) È uscito il trailer di Detective Knight: Redemption, il secondo capitolo della trilogia thriller di Bruce Willis. All’inizio di quest’anno, Willis ha annunciato il suo ritiro dalla recitazione dopo una diagnosi di afasia. Quindi, oltre a offrirci una trilogia di film ricca di azione, la serie di film Detective Knight funge anche da congedo ufficiale, per la star. Redemption sarà un film action ambientato nel periodo natalizio. Il nuovo trailer mostra come il Detective Knight (Willis) rimanga in custodia dopo gli eventi del primo film. In Detective ...Leggi su screenworld
50 serie tv da guardare su Disney+ - Lista aggiornata a novembre 2022Moon Knight Genere: supereroi La nuova serie Marvel parla di Steven Grant ( Oscar Isaac ), un ... Cassie Dewell ( Kylie Bunbury ) e Cody Hoyt ( Ryan Phillippe ) sono due detective privati che uniscono ...
Ascolti tv 25 ottobre 2022: Morgane, Benfica - Juventus, Iene - Dati AuditelRai 1 : Morgane Detective geniale , la seconda stagione della serie televisiva franco"belga ideata ... Nove: Redemption - Identità nascoste , il film diretto da Steven Knight con protagonista Jason ... Gotham Knights, la prova: nel mondo di Batman ma senza Batman la Repubblica
Bruce Willis Is Taking Down Bad Guys on Christmas Again in a Brand New Action MovieWillis began his portrayal as Detective James Knight in Lionsgate’s film Detective: Rouge, where his character was taken into custody by the end of the movie. The trailer for the sequel sees Detective ...
Detective Knight: Redemption Trailer: Bruce Willis' Last Action-Packed XmasThe new trailer shows how Detective Knight (Willis) remains in custody after the first movie's events. In Detective Knight: Rogue, Knight chased a group of bank robbers that killed his partner on ...
Detective KnightSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Detective Knight