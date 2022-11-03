Yuyu Pharma attendance at European Pharmaceutical Conference (Di giovedì 3 novembre 2022) SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Robert Yu, CEO of Yuyu Pharma, has been attending bioPharmaceutical Conferences held in Germany, BIO-Europe and CPHI. The purpose is to explore opportunities to expand into international markets, such as Europe. While attending BIO-Europe (Leipzig) and CPHI (Frankfurt), Robert Yu has focused on meeting with contract research organizations, Key Opinion Leaders, and potential clinical sites in preparation for clinical trials in US and Europe for Yuyu's dry eye drug, YP-P10, and androgenetic alopecia drug, DUT. Yuyu Pharma is currently conducting Phase 2 clinical trials for YP-P10 in the United States at 7 sites with 240 patients. Additionally, Robert Yu plans to meet with global Pharmaceutical companies ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
