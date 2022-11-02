The Traditional CBD: “Cannabis sativa L, importanti risultati terapeutici per il benessere sia umano che degli animali” (Di mercoledì 2 novembre 2022) (Cosenza 2 novembre 2022) - Gli estratti di CBD provengono da varietà di Cannabis iscritte al registro comunitario europeo e ammesse alle coltivazioni a uso tecnico Negli ultimi anni, un numero crescente di persone si sta avvicinando al CBD, il cannabinoide estratto dalla Cannabis sativa L, dagli importanti risultati terapeutici che, a differenza del THC, non provoca alterazioni psicofisiche, anzi, al contrario sempre più studi stanno confermando l'efficacia del CBD nel trattamento di diversi problemi di salute sia nell'uomo che negli animali domestici. Come negli esseri umani, infatti, il motivo dei benefici del CBD in medicina veterinaria è dovuto alla presenza del sistema endocannabinoide. “Il mondo scientifico sta facendo chiarezza nei confronti della sostanza che, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
LiveVox Names John DiLullo Chief Executive OfficerI am eager to help the team continue its great work and to help strengthen and expand LiveVox's ... where he served customers of varying sizes through traditional and emerging channels. Previously, Mr. ...
United Robotics Group enters the North American market with the launch of Plato, the first CobiotX cobiot" Unprecedented labor market challenges are creating a strong tailwind for the adoption of robotics and automation beyond traditional industries like manufacturing and logistics, creating a massive ... The Traditional CBD: “Cannabis sativa L, importanti risultati terapeutici per il benessere sia umano che degli animali” Adnkronos
Neena Gupta says fighting the tag of being a ‘vamp’ was frustrating: ‘I was painted as bold… always offered negative roles’Because Neena never tried to “fit in”, she said makers didn’t really know where to place her — as a traditional Indian woman or a straight up glamorous actor. The one who was lost in the confusion, ...
The Cloafer Is The Fall Footwear Trend To TryIt’s an easy way to inject a bit of unexpected fun into more traditional styling. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the season’s cutest, most wearable cloafers at a wide range of price points. Splurge ...
The TraditionalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Traditional