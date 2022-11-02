OLIMPIADI PARIGI 2024: C'E' BISOGNO DI 45.000 VOLONTARI, VUOI ...God of War Ragnarök: come i genitori possono immedesimarsi nel giocoApex Legends: Eclipse ora disponibile + trailer del Battle PassNeed for Speed Unbound - nuovi dettagli sulla Palace EditionFIFA 23 - gli aggiornamenti della Coppa del Mondo 2022 in arrivoNHL 23 vola insieme ai contenuti in-game dei Mighty Ducks di AdidasPer Marcell Jacobs e la staffetta azzurra arrivano brutte notizieLUCCA COMICS & GAMES - Il programma del 1 novembreYu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS: distribuite 77.7 miliardi di carteWRC GENERATIONS - NUOVA MODALITÀ CAMPIONATO IN ARRIVOUltime Blog

The Traditional CBD | “Cannabis sativa L | importanti risultati terapeutici per il benessere sia umano che degli animali”

The Traditional CBD: “Cannabis sativa L, importanti risultati terapeutici per il benessere sia umano che degli animali” (Di mercoledì 2 novembre 2022) (Adnkronos) – Gli estratti di CBD provengono da varietà di Cannabis iscritte al registro comunitario europeo e ammesse alle coltivazioni a uso tecnico  Negli ultimi anni, un numero crescente di persone si sta avvicinando al CBD, il cannabinoide estratto dalla Cannabis sativa L, dagli importanti risultati terapeutici che, a differenza del THC, non provoca alterazioni psicofisiche, anzi, al contrario sempre più studi stanno confermando l’efficacia del CBD nel trattamento di diversi problemi di salute sia nell’uomo che negli animali domestici. Come negli esseri umani, infatti, il motivo dei benefici del CBD in medicina veterinaria è dovuto alla presenza del sistema endocannabinoide.   “Il mondo scientifico sta facendo chiarezza nei confronti della sostanza che, grazie ...
" Unprecedented labor market challenges are creating a strong tailwind for the adoption of robotics and automation beyond traditional industries like manufacturing and logistics, creating a massive ... The Traditional CBD: "Cannabis sativa L, importanti risultati terapeutici per il benessere sia umano che degli animali"  Adnkronos

