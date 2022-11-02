DLSS 3: nuovi titoli che lo supportanoGhostrunner festeggia il secondo anniversarioAggiornamento di Teamight Tactics: L'ATTACCO DEI MOSTRIDJI: arriva il drone DJI MAVIC 3 CLASSICPlayStation VR2 a €599.99 disponibile da febbraioDORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: FRIENDS OF THE GREAT KINGDOM È ORA ...Red Dead Online: bonus per Naturalisti e altro...Minecraft x Burberry: disponibili la Capsule Collection e il DLC ...Honeycomb annuncia Alpha Flight XPCHearthstone - espansione Avanzata del Re dei Lich e nuova classe il ...Ultime Blog

NEOM invests USD 175m in Volocopter to accelerate electric urban air mobility

NEOM, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 NEOM, the smart and sustainable regional development in northwest Saudi Arabia, has announced a USD 175 million Series E investment in Volocopter, the pioneer of urban Air mobility. The land of the future giga-project will take a significant equity stake in the company as part of its strategic engagement with the global eVTOL industry, positioning it as a leader in future mobility solutions. This deal will expand NEOM's strategic partnership with Volocopter to progress an advanced air mobility industry in Saudi Arabia, in line with NEOM's cutting-edge strategy for its mobility sector. It builds on the NEOM-Volocopter ...
