Louis Vuitton | Gucci | Tiffany & Co and RH among first retailers announced for Royalmount | Montreal' s new Midtown destination

Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Tiffany & Co. and RH among first retailers announced for Royalmount, Montreal's new Midtown destination (Di mercoledì 2 novembre 2022) Montreal, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Royalmount, Montreal's future destination for over 170 stores including 60 restaurants and experiential attractions, has announced today that Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Tiffany &; Co., RH, Sandro and Maje have been confirmed for the major new retail and lifestyle destination. Louis Vuitton will launch its first dedicated store in Quebec with the opening of a new 9,150 sq ft flagship at Royalmount. Gucci will also be bringing their first dedicated store to the market, taking a 8,700 sq ft space at the heart of the district. They will be joined by ...
La mostra di Valentino, la garanzia a vita di Bottega Veneta e le altre news moda da non perdere

Le Artycapucines di Louis Vuitton Nuovo appuntamento per Louis Vuitton, l'arte e la borsa Capucines. Daniel Buren, Kennedy Yanko, Park Seo - Bo, Amélie Bertrand, Peter Marino, e Ugo Rondinone sono i ...

Stile motociclista, ma con classe. Il bikercore diventa elegante

Per arrivare a Dior, Coperni, Miu Miu e Louis Vuitton che hanno sviluppato il mood in chiave più moderna e libera. La jacket Colorata o monocolore, da abbinare al pantalone di pelle o alla gonnellona ... Louis Vuitton svela a Parigi il concept LV Dream - MFFashion.com  MF Fashion

Louis Vuitton svela a Parigi il concept LV Dream

La maison aprirà il 16 novembre una mostra nel quartiere di Pont neuf per presentare le sue collaborazioni d’arte. Sarà visitabile per un anno e ...
