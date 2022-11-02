Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Tiffany & Co. and RH among first retailers announced for Royalmount, Montreal's new Midtown destination (Di mercoledì 2 novembre 2022) Montreal, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Royalmount, Montreal's future destination for over 170 stores including 60 restaurants and experiential attractions, has announced today that Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Tiffany &; Co., RH, Sandro and Maje have been confirmed for the major new retail and lifestyle destination. Louis Vuitton will launch its first dedicated store in Quebec with the opening of a new 9,150 sq ft flagship at Royalmount. Gucci will also be bringing their first dedicated store to the market, taking a 8,700 sq ft space at the heart of the district. They will be joined by ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Royalmount, Montreal's future destination for over 170 stores including 60 restaurants and experiential attractions, has announced today that Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Tiffany &; Co., RH, Sandro and Maje have been confirmed for the major new retail and lifestyle destination. Louis Vuitton will launch its first dedicated store in Quebec with the opening of a new 9,150 sq ft flagship at Royalmount. Gucci will also be bringing their first dedicated store to the market, taking a 8,700 sq ft space at the heart of the district. They will be joined by ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
La mostra di Valentino, la garanzia a vita di Bottega Veneta e le altre news moda da non perdereLe Artycapucines di Louis Vuitton Nuovo appuntamento per Louis Vuitton, l'arte e la borsa Capucines. Daniel Buren, Kennedy Yanko, Park Seo - Bo, Amélie Bertrand, Peter Marino, e Ugo Rondinone sono i ...
Stile motociclista, ma con classe. Il bikercore diventa elegantePer arrivare a Dior, Coperni, Miu Miu e Louis Vuitton che hanno sviluppato il mood in chiave più moderna e libera. La jacket Colorata o monocolore, da abbinare al pantalone di pelle o alla gonnellona ... Louis Vuitton svela a Parigi il concept LV Dream - MFFashion.com MF Fashion
Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Tiffany & Co. and RH among first retailers announced for Royalmount, Montreal's new Midtown destinationMONTREAL, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royalmount, Montreal's future destination for over 170 stores including 60 restaurants and experiential attractions, has announced today that Louis Vuitton, ...
Louis Vuitton svela a Parigi il concept LV DreamLa maison aprirà il 16 novembre una mostra nel quartiere di Pont neuf per presentare le sue collaborazioni d’arte. Sarà visitabile per un anno e ...
Louis VuittonSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Louis Vuitton