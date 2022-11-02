DLSS 3: nuovi titoli che lo supportanoGhostrunner festeggia il secondo anniversarioAggiornamento di Teamight Tactics: L'ATTACCO DEI MOSTRIDJI: arriva il drone DJI MAVIC 3 CLASSICPlayStation VR2 a €599.99 disponibile da febbraioDORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: FRIENDS OF THE GREAT KINGDOM È ORA ...Red Dead Online: bonus per Naturalisti e altro...Minecraft x Burberry: disponibili la Capsule Collection e il DLC ...Honeycomb annuncia Alpha Flight XPCHearthstone - espansione Avanzata del Re dei Lich e nuova classe il ...Ultime Blog

Introducing Arta Finance | the digital family office for the world - using technology to unlock the financial superpowers of the ultra-wealthy

Introducing Arta
Arta Finance has raised more than $90M from Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, Coatue Management and more than 140 angel investors to unlock the financial superpowers of the ultra-wealthy by making family office services available to everyone. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022

Arta Finance, a digital family office, unveiled its platform today, starting with accredited investors in the United States. Arta unlocks the access, personalization, and connections that, until now, were available only to the ultra-wealthy through their family ...
