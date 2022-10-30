Riepilogo e annunci del livestream di GranzellaLUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2022 - Il programma di lunedì 31 ottobreJoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R riceve un nuovo contenutoLUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2022 - Il programma di domenica 30 ottobreLucca Comics & Games Gli appuntamenti del 29 ottobreASUS ROG è Technical Partner di Reply TotemFare bitcoin mining conviene e quanto si guadagna?Che cos’è l’estrusione?Lucca Comics & Games GLI IMPERDIBILI DELL’EDIZIONE HOPEL'apertura dei Mondiali 2022 di LoL è il 5 novembreUltime Blog

La Bloodline se la ride e Sami Zayn tranquillizza: “Vivamo un momento roseo, va tutto bene” (Di domenica 30 ottobre 2022) I battibecchi tra Sami Zayn e Jey Uso hanno colpito ancora una volta la Bloodline questa settimana, portando alla loro sconfitta contro i Brawling Brutes. Il segmento che li ha coinvolti dopo il match è stato sotto la lente per più motivi, Roman Reigns ha addirittura minacciato Jey di mettere le cose a posto, ed il promo di Sami ha portato alle risate gli stessi membri della Bloodline, Reigns e Jey in primis. Sami Uso ha approfittato delle risate per farne una testimonianza di benessere della stable: Everything’s fine. pic.twitter.com/Thx3JWR9RZ— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 29, 2022 Intervenendo poi a SmackDown LowDown, Sami Zayn ha affermato che ...
