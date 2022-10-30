La Bloodline se la ride e Sami Zayn tranquillizza: “Vivamo un momento roseo, va tutto bene” (Di domenica 30 ottobre 2022) I battibecchi tra Sami Zayn e Jey Uso hanno colpito ancora una volta la Bloodline questa settimana, portando alla loro sconfitta contro i Brawling Brutes. Il segmento che li ha coinvolti dopo il match è stato sotto la lente per più motivi, Roman Reigns ha addirittura minacciato Jey di mettere le cose a posto, ed il promo di Sami ha portato alle risate gli stessi membri della Bloodline, Reigns e Jey in primis. Sami Uso ha approfittato delle risate per farne una testimonianza di benessere della stable: Everything’s fine. pic.twitter.com/Thx3JWR9RZ— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 29, 2022 Intervenendo poi a SmackDown LowDown, Sami Zayn ha affermato che ...Leggi su zonawrestling
WWE SmackDown 21/10/2022 report (2/3) - Harley Liv World Wrestling
Sami Zayn Cracks Bloodline Live During SmackDown PromoThe segment most fans are talking about applauding is the opening segment of the show where The Bloodline cut a promo and each member ... in the ring was having and the fans were along for the ride.
Sami Zayn Discusses His Storyline With The Bloodline & Where It Could GoDuring a recent interview with The Mirror, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn commented on his storyline with the Bloodline and where it could go, possibly facing Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber ...
Bloodline rideSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bloodline ride