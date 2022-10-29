Lucca Comics & Games Gli appuntamenti del 29 ottobreASUS ROG è Technical Partner di Reply TotemFare bitcoin mining conviene e quanto si guadagna?Che cos’è l’estrusione?Lucca Comics & Games GLI IMPERDIBILI DELL’EDIZIONE HOPEL'apertura dei Mondiali 2022 di LoL è il 5 novembreApex Legends - Trailer dei personaggi The Sandbox | Ecco la Gucci Vault LandHalloween con Alexa e Fire TVMoto GP: Valentino Rossi “Tiferà” Bagnaia a Valencia per il mondialeUltime Blog

Premier: City di misura con De Bruyne. De Zerbi fa poker al Chelsea, Conte in rimonta. LIVE: Liverpool-Leeds 1-1 (Di sabato 29 ottobre 2022) Grande sabato di Premier League con otto partite in programma. A dare il via alla giornata la vittoria del Manchester City di Pep Guardiola...
Le pagelle di Lecce - Juventus: Baschirotto esuberante, Gatti bada al sodo

...00 Napoli - Sassuolo 4 - 0 18:00 Lecce - Juventus 0 - 1 20:45 Inter - Sampdoria 2 - 0 CALCIO - PREMIER LEAGUE 13:30 Leicester - Man. City 0 - 1 16:00 Bournemouth - Tottenham 2 - 3 16:00 Brentford - ...

Premier League, 14° giornata: caduta del Chelsea, vince il Tottenham

Si è giocata la 14° giornata della Premier League, il massimo campionato inglese. Bruttissima caduta esterna del Chelsea, che viene ... 1 - 0 anche del Manchester City, che vince una partita complicata ...
Guardiola: "De Bruyne Abbiamo fatto tutto tranne che dormire insieme"

Il tecnico del Manchester City elogia il giocatore belga che nella partita esterna contro il Leicester ha segnato il gol vittoria su punizione (0-1) ...

De Zerbi prima vittoria in Premier, 4-1 al Chelsea

Giornata favorevole, la 14/a di Premier League per gli allenatori italiani che lavorano in quel campionato. Infatti hanno vinto sia il Tottenham di Antonio Conte (3-2 sul campo del Bournemouth) che il ...
