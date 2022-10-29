Lucca Comics & Games Gli appuntamenti del 29 ottobreASUS ROG è Technical Partner di Reply TotemFare bitcoin mining conviene e quanto si guadagna?Che cos’è l’estrusione?Lucca Comics & Games GLI IMPERDIBILI DELL’EDIZIONE HOPEL'apertura dei Mondiali 2022 di LoL è il 5 novembreApex Legends - Trailer dei personaggi The Sandbox | Ecco la Gucci Vault LandHalloween con Alexa e Fire TVMoto GP: Valentino Rossi “Tiferà” Bagnaia a Valencia per il mondialeUltime Blog

“Just Friends” il nuovo singolo dei Theunskin in radio e in digitale

“Just Friends” il nuovo singolo dei Theunskin in radio e in digitale (Di sabato 29 ottobre 2022) Dal 28 ottobre 2022 è disponibile in rotazione radiofonica e su tutte le piattaforme di streaming “Just Friends”, il nuovo singolo dei Theunskin. Il brano “Just Friends” è un mid-tempo dal ritmo ballabile nel ricordo di una relazione nata da una amicizia nell’attimo fugace di un ballo. Una scintilla innesca tra i protagonisti una situazione di dipendenza affettiva passionale e travolgente. Il pezzo è stato inciso ai “Twilight Studios” di Senago (Milano) ed è stato composto, eseguito e prodotto dai Theunskin. “Un attimo, uno sguardo, una scintilla, un tornado”, con questa frase la band riassume il concetto del brano. Il videoclip di “Just Friends” rappresenta la spensieratezza e l’aspettativa ...
