The Plastic Age | educazione ambientale al Centro commerciale

The Plastic Age, educazione ambientale al Centro commerciale (Di venerdì 28 ottobre 2022) Una mostra pensata per un uso più consapevole della Plastica e per sensibilizzare il pubblico a un corretto riciclo, oltre ad educare le nuove generazioni attraverso attività didattiche. Dal 28 ...
Dal 28 ottobre fino al 20 novembre, il Centro Commerciale Leonardo di Fiumicino, gestito da Savills, lancia "The Plastic Age - Un progetto di Educazione Ambientale", il cui apice è la mostra di ...

