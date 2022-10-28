Lucca Comics & Games Gli appuntamenti del 29 ottobreASUS ROG è Technical Partner di Reply TotemFare bitcoin mining conviene e quanto si guadagna?Che cos’è l’estrusione?Lucca Comics & Games GLI IMPERDIBILI DELL’EDIZIONE HOPEL'apertura dei Mondiali 2022 di LoL è il 5 novembreApex Legends - Trailer dei personaggi The Sandbox | Ecco la Gucci Vault LandHalloween con Alexa e Fire TVMoto GP: Valentino Rossi “Tiferà” Bagnaia a Valencia per il mondialeUltime Blog

Elea Digital to develop data center in Porto Alegre

Elea Digital
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Elea Digital to develop data center in Porto Alegre (Di venerdì 28 ottobre 2022) With relevant expansion plans, Elea Digital announces the biggest data center set-up in Brazil's Southern region RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Elea Digital and TIM (TIMS3) announced today signing a purchase and sale agreement of a real estate owned by TIM, located in the technology and innovation hub of Porto Alegre's downtown, in Rio Grande do Sul, in which Elea Digital plans to develop the largest data center in the South of Brazil. The transaction was approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) and completed. With this new acquisition, Elea Digital asserts its position in the southern region of ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Elea Digital to develop data center in Porto Alegre

With relevant expansion plans, Elea Digital announces the biggest data center set - up in Brazil's Southern region RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Elea Digital and TIM (TIMS3) announced today signing a purchase and ...

Elea Digital announces two key additions to its executive team: Frank Hasset, will be senior advisor to the Board of Directors and Crislaine ...

In addition to being Advisor to Elea Digital, Frank is also board and advisory member to several successful data center projects around the world including Europe, Africa and Eastern Europe. Frank is ... Elea Digital to develop data center in Porto Alegre – Padovanews  Padova News

Elea Digital desarrolla un centro de datos en Porto Alegre

Con planes de expansión relevantes, Elea Digital anuncia la instalación del mayor centro de datos en la región Sur de Brasil RIO DE JANEIRO, 28 de octubre de 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Elea Digital y TIM (TI ...

Elea Digital to develop data center in Porto Alegre

With relevant expansion plans, Elea Digital announces the biggest data center set-up in Brazil's Southern region ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Elea Digital
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Elea Digital Elea Digital develop data center