Consumer Goods Companies Release Practical Guidance on Repayment of Worker-Paid Recruitment Fees

Consumer Goods
Consumer Goods Companies Release Practical Guidance on Repayment of Worker-Paid Recruitment Fees

The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) Human Rights Coalition – Working to End Forced Labour (HRC), in partnership with AIM-Progress, has today Released new "Guidance on the Repayment of Worker-Paid Recruitment Fees and Related Costs" to support corporate action around the topic of remediating Worker-Paid Recruitment Fees. As Workers in global supply chains – particularly migrant Workers – may be coerced to pay Fees to Recruitment agencies in order to secure jobs, they are at risk of falling into debt bondage, which may lead to cases of forced ...
Taulia Introduces ESG Component to Its Supply Chain Finance Program With Henkel

