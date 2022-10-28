Andela to Solve the Problems of the Future of Work with EPIC Remote Hackathon

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 28 ottobre 2022) Applications Open for Elite Technologists to Enter Global Challengea $10,000 Prize Pot NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/, the global marketplace fortechnical talent, has opened applications for its upcomingTournament. In partnershipHackerEarth, and Payoneer, the tournament will see elite developersing in teams to prototype solutions that will positively impact the growing globalforce. Participants can be located anywhere in the world but must choose a country to representin the 4 different regions: America, Europe, Middle East Africa, or Asia-Pacific. In line's focus on helping companies buildengineering ...