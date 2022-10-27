CloudPay raises $50 million and reports high growth as payroll evolution continues (Di giovedì 27 ottobre 2022) LONDON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Expert in global pay solutions, CloudPay, has raised a new $50 million round of capital whilst recording strong growth as demand for cloud-based integrated global payroll and payments services continues. The funds raised were led by Runway growth Capital and The Olayan Group. The new capital will support CloudPay's continued innovation of its end-to-end enterprise global pay offering, meeting the need for integrated payroll and payments services as well as employee solutions that fit the modern world of work. CloudPay continues to show high double-digit growth year-on-year and is projecting revenue growth circa. 40% for 2022, with ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
