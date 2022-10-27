Auria Doubles Down On Sustainability Focus With Appointment Of Chief Sustainability Officer And Global Sustainability Director (Di giovedì 27 ottobre 2022) SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Auria, a leading Global supplier of automotive flooring, acoustical, thermal, aerodynamic and other fiber-based solutions, appointed Head of Auria Europe, Marc Flegler, as their first-ever Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) and Dr. Pinar Erol to the newly created role of Global Sustainability Director. As CSO, Flegler will lead the Global company's mission-driven environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives and establish key performance indicators as part of the measurable long-term strategy, while continuing in his role as Head of Auria Europe. Erol, who recently joined ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Auria, a leading Global supplier of automotive flooring, acoustical, thermal, aerodynamic and other fiber-based solutions, appointed Head of Auria Europe, Marc Flegler, as their first-ever Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) and Dr. Pinar Erol to the newly created role of Global Sustainability Director. As CSO, Flegler will lead the Global company's mission-driven environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives and establish key performance indicators as part of the measurable long-term strategy, while continuing in his role as Head of Auria Europe. Erol, who recently joined ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
IBE Intermobility and Bus Expo, dove i coach sono i re autobusweb
Media advisory - Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom hold media availability ahead of COP27 on Climate Finance Delivery Plan Progress ReportRecognizing that climate change is a global challenge that requires global solutions, Canada accepted an invitation by the United Kingdom's COP26 President to co-lead a process, alongside Germany, to ...
Auria Doubles Down On Sustainability Focus With Appointment Of Chief Sustainability Officer And Global Sustainability DirectorAuria, a leading global supplier of automotive flooring, acoustical, thermal, aerodynamic and other fiber-based solutions, appointed Head ...
Auria DoublesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Auria Doubles