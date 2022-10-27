Auria Doubles Down On Sustainability Focus With Appointment Of Chief Sustainability Officer And Global Sustainability Director

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 27 ottobre 2022) SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/, a leadingsupplier of automotive flooring, acoustical, thermal, aerodynamic and other fiber-based solutions, appointed Head ofEurope, Marc Flegler, as their first-ever(CSO) and Dr. Pinar Erol to the newly created role of. As CSO, Flegler will lead thecompany's mission-driven environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives and establish key performance indicators as part of the measurable long-term strategy, while continuing in his role as Head ofEurope. Erol, who recently joined ...